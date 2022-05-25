Looking at the slim numbers of boys and girls on the Mille Lacs Raiders varsity golf teams during the past five seasons, it hardly seems possible that both the boys and girls Raiders golf teams were state qualifies as recently as 2014 and the boys were the state Class A champions in 2013, the only state champs ever from either the Isle or Onamia school districts.
And why the success on the links during those years? Chiefly, as in most sports, there were enough quality boy and girl athletes from both Isle and Onamia to field complete, competitive teams of 4-6 golfers.
That was then, this is now.
Today, as in the past few seasons, neither the boys nor girls in the combined sport of golf among Isle and Onamia High athletes, has had enough golfers out for the sport to field complete varsity teams.
As of May 1, 2022, the boys varsity golf roster for the Mille Lacs Raiders consisted of two young men, Tyler Bottema of Isle and Jayden Nayquanobe of Onamia, and the Raiders girls varsity had been represented by just one gal, Ashley Rogers of Onamia.
“I guess you might say we went from feast to famine,” said former Raiders golf coach, Gary Boser. “We were lucky back in the “feast” years to have had the Harley and Tama Exsted family who owned and operated Fiddlestix Golf Course just outside Isle who took it upon themselves to develop a group of young teens, both boys and girls, by offering their course to kids throughout the summer months.” Tama said that her son Grant should get much of the credit for helping to build that championship team. “So many days during the summer, he would be on the phone calling the guys to meet him at the course,” Tama said.
Another thing the boys had going for them was a golf simulator that the Exsted’s had set up in the clubhouse during the winter months.“The guys would come down during the winter months and hit balls inside with this simulator all winter long,” Tama said.
And who were this corps group who played every day during the summer months and eventually became conference, section and state champs? With Grant Exsted as their lead player most of those state qualifying years, the Raiders were solid up and down the line-up with players such as Dain Schultz, Matthew and Noah Petty, Zach Parker, Travis Eye and Korey Shimer to name a few. The Raiders won the Section 7A championship five straight years and Grant finished in the top 10 in the state his senior year and eventually became a licensed PGA golf professional.
The Raiders girls teams also posted some very good years on the course during the same years the boys were doing well. Led by Heidi Schultz, who was the dominant player in the Great River Conference from seventh-grade on, she was complimented on those good teams with the likes of Alyssa Golombowski, Haley Larson, Brecken Pedersen, Katelyn Anderson, Xanna Pederson, Alyssa LaSart, Amy Bolin and Andrea Eye.
Every school knows they need athletes to begin learning and perfecting their skills at a young age to be successful at the varsity level. What the combined teams of Isle and Onamia had back 10 years ago were enough girls and boys who worked at their game during the summer months and put Mille Lacs on the map as golf powers.
Today, Onamia and Isle needs a group of just two girls and two boys from grades seven, eight and nine to make their way on to the varsity squad to create a competitive team down the line as upperclassmen and women and maybe then return to what they once had not long ago.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.