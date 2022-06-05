Top-seeded Mille Lacs stays on pace in softball sub-section
The Mille Lacs Raiders softball team sailed though their first two games of postseason, outscoring their two opponents 22-0, featuring outstanding pitching from their ace, Jill Thompson, some strong hitting on offense and demonstrating some classy defense from their infielders and outfielders alike.
The Raiders, who are seeded first in the sub-section east division of Section 5A, were scheduled to take on Menahga at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 31, in Brainerd. The remainder of section play is double-elimination.
The winner of Section 5A will be one of eight state-wide sections to qualify for the State Class A Tournament.
East Central
The top-seeded Mille Lacs Raiders hosted the 4th-seeded East Central Eagles in Mille Lacs the first round of the Sub-section of Section 5A on May 24.
Raiders ace on the mound, Jill Thompson, faced the minimum number of batters in her five-inning no-hitter, and the Raiders batters scored runs in every one of their four innings on the way to a 12-0 rout.
Thompson struck out seven of the 15 batters she faced, while Mille Lacs batters pounded out nine hits, including three by Ashley Strang, who also had three RBI, and two hits each off the bats of Katlyn Schoeck and Paige Strecker.
The win was the 18th of the season against one loss for Mille Lacs, and sent the Raiders to the second round of subs where they were to meet 3rd-seeded Hill City on May 26.
East Central 0 0 0 0 0 0
Mille Lacs 1 4 3 4 -- 12
Hill City
The Mille Lacs Raiders, the top seed of the east sub-section of Section 5A, hosted the 3rd-seeded Hill City/Northland Storm in the second round of the sub-section tourney staged at the neutral site of Mora High on May 26.
Mille Lacs had beaten the Storm 7-1 earlier this season, so they figured them to be a quality opponent. But the Raiders took care of business on offense and defense that afternoon on the way to a decisive 10-0 win in five innings.
Scoreless after the first two innings, the Raiders got one-out singles from Jenna Carlson and Faith Larson, followed by RBI fielders choices by Ellie Hubbell and Paige Strecker to put the home team up, 2-0.
Thompson retired the side 1, 2, 3 in the top of the third inning with the help of three fly-ball outs, and the Raiders added a third run in the bottom of that frame one an RBI fielders choice off the bat of Larson.
Thompson struck out two of the three batters in the top of fifth and the Raiders responded by putting the game away on the 10-run rule when they scored five runs in the bottom of the fifth, featuring base-hits by Katlyn Schoeck, Sydney Kapsner, Annah Ludwig, Hubbell and the winning RBI driven in by Strecker.
In all, Thompson pitched five innings, giving up no runs on two hits and struck out five. Mille Lacs scored 10 runs on 12 hits and had only one strike out.
Hill City 0 0 0 0 0 0
Mille Lacs 0 0 4 1 5 10
Raiders baseball find sixth win of spring
The Mille Lacs Raiders baseball team closed out its 2022 regular season with a split of the two non-conference games last week, to finish with an overall record of 6-13.
The Raiders were seeded fourth in the upcoming subsection of Section 5A and were scheduled to host the 5th-seeded Hill City/Northland Storm on Tuesday, May 31. A win there would have Mille Lacs play their second game of post-season on Thursday, June 2.
McGregor
The second-last regular-season game for the Mille Lacs Raiders baseball team was a tilt against the non-conference McGregor Mercs on May 23 at Isle High field.
Although Mille Lacs was out-hit by the Merc, the Raiders wound up scoring runs in four of their six innings on the way to an 8-4 win. The victory was the sixth of the season for the Raiders.
TJ Remer got on base three times and scored three runs for the Raiders.
Mille Lacs starting pitcher Eric Pederson turned in a splendid game, giving up no earned runs, scattering four hits and striking out 12 in just over six innings.
McGregor 2 0 0 0 0 1 1 4
Mille Lacs 2 0 1 0 2 3 -- 8
Silver Bay
Because of the multiple early-season cancelled games due to poor weather conditions, the Mille Lacs Raiders were looking to add at least one more game to the season, and they found that team. The Silver Bay Mariners traveled three hours to Isle High’s ball field to take on the Raiders in the final regular-season game of 2022.
The Mariners found the drive rewarding when they came from an 8-2 deficit to win 11-8 over their hosts.
“After building a good lead, we somehow shut down on offense the rest of the way,” said Raiders coach Tyler Soderstrom following the disappointing loss.
Silver Bay out-hit Mille Lacs 13-7. Jacob Gallin led the Raiders in hits with two. Daniel Miller had two RBI for the Raiders.
Three pitchers, Gallion, Thomas Schleis and Miller collectively gave up 11 runs (four of which were earned), 13 hits, walked two and struck out seven.
Silver Bay 1 0 1 0 2 4 3 11
Mille Lacs 0 2 6 0 0 0 0 8
Six Raiders earn trip to sections in track
The Mille Lacs Raiders girls track team had, in coach Jim Henrickson’s appraisal, “an awesome day at the Sub-section Meet” staged at Pierz on May 24. In all, six Raider athletes qualified for the Section 5A Meet scheduled for Wednesday, June 1 at St. John’s University in Collegeville.
Following the meet, Henrickson said, “what great performances we got from our athletes. Our best did their best and are getting rewarded for their efforts.” Henrickson also had praise for a few who also turned in good showings in their events, saying, “Liz and June Schleis had great days but came up just short of qualifying. They will both be a real threat in the future years for Mille Lacs Track.”
Section qualifiers include:
Molly Saboo - in the 800m and 1600m runs - 2nd place; 800m run - 3rd place.
Katie Rocholl - in the 100m hurdles and High Jump and 100m hurdles - 3rd place.
Svea Carlson - in the pole vault (Sub-section champion) and high jump - fifth place
Abby Biniek - in the Discus (4th place) and Shot Put (4th place)
Olivia Gray - in the Discus (5th place)
Alaiysha Nickaboine - in the Discus (6th place)
Liz and June Schleis had great days but came up just short of qualifying. They will both be a real threat in the future years for Mille Lacs Track.
