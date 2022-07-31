Isle senior, Daniel Miller, played catcher and pitcher throughout the season for the Mille Lacs Raiders baseball squad, earning him All-Conference honors. Miller, a 3-sport athlete playing for the Raiders this past year, is scheduled to attend St. John’s University this coming Fall hoping to play several sports.
Onamia junior, Svea Carlson, was the only Isle or Onamia athlete to have qualified for a Spring state tournament when she earned a ticket to state by performing well at the Section 5A track meet in her specialty, the pole vault.
Ty Bottema was the lone Mille Lacs Raider golfer to earn All-Conference status this past Spring.
Photo by Bob Statz
Best in GRC
Onamia senior, Katie Rocholl, competing in track last Spring for the Mille Lacs Raiders, was named to the All-Conference team at season’s end.
Photo by Bob Statz
Versatile athlete
Isle senior, Daniel Miller, played catcher and pitcher throughout the season for the Mille Lacs Raiders baseball squad, earning him All-Conference honors. Miller, a 3-sport athlete playing for the Raiders this past year, is scheduled to attend St. John’s University this coming Fall hoping to play several sports.
Photo by Bob Statz
A team effort
The Mille Lacs Raiders softball team won the Great River Conference and went deep in the Section 5A Tournament this past Spring.
Photo by Bob Statz
Up, Up and Away
Onamia junior, Svea Carlson, was the only Isle or Onamia athlete to have qualified for a Spring state tournament when she earned a ticket to state by performing well at the Section 5A track meet in her specialty, the pole vault.
At the July Isle School Board meeting, a report was submitted to the Board by Isle Athletic/Activities Director Tyler Soderstrom that summarized the past Spring highlights of local high school athletes and also mentioned the success of the Isle summer programs which serve to improve the skills of the Mille Lacs Raiders up-and-coming athletes.
Spring
*Baseball: All-Conference - Daniel Miller and Sam Hebeisen; All-Conference Honorable Mention - Eric Pederson; All-Tournament Team: Jacob Gallion.
*Softball: All-Conference - Jill Thompson, Ellie Hubbell, Jenna Carlson, Faith Larson and Paige Strecker. All-Conference Honorable Mention - Ashley Strang. All-State Second Team and All-Star Series Team: Jill Thompson. All-State Honorable Mention: Jenna Carlson. All-State Academic Team: Ellie Hubbell. The Raiders won the Great River Conference and went deep into Section 5A Tournament competition.
*Boys Golf: All-Conference - Ty Bottema
*Girls Track: All-Conference - Katie Rocholl (Long Jump and 100-Meter Hurdles), Molly Saboo (1600-Meter Run, 800-Meter Run) and Svea Carlson (Pole Vault). State Entrant: Svea Carlson (Pole Vault).
Summer Opportunities
*Football: Monday evening practices
*Volleyball: Numerous practices, a Milaca League, a University of Minnesota Camp and St. Cloud State Camp, as well as tournaments at Sauk Rapids and Mayer Lutheran.
*Girls Basketball: Multiple practices and scrimmages.
*Boys Basketball: Multiple practices and games in Mora and Pine City.
*Wrestling: A week-long camp in Wisconsin Dells.
*Softball: Summer Traveling Leagues for girls up to age 16.
*Baseball: Summer Traveling Leagues for boys up to age 16.
*In addition: speed and strength training has been offered from 7-8 a.m. every Monday through Thursday throughout the summer.
*Fall Sports Pre-Season Meeting: The Fall sports meeting will be on Wednesday, August 10 at 6:30 at Onamia High. (If OHS’s gym is not available, the meeting will be held at Isle High School), This meeting gives coaches a chance to meet with their players and parents prior to the start of the season and gives parents a chance to get their paperwork and fees taken care of prior to the start of the season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.