At the July Isle School Board meeting, a report was submitted to the Board by Isle Athletic/Activities Director Tyler Soderstrom that summarized the past Spring highlights of local high school athletes and also mentioned the success of the Isle summer programs which serve to improve the skills of the Mille Lacs Raiders up-and-coming athletes.

Spring

