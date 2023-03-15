alycia.vanrheenen@apgecm.com 

The State Legislature is considering amendments to state statute regarding safe storage of firearms and ammunition. If the bill passes, an individual in violation of the safe storage statute would be ineligible to possess a firearm with other criminal penalties. Additionally, current state 609.666 would be repealed, which states a person is guilty of a gross misdemeanor for negligent storing of a firearm where a child is likely to gain access.

