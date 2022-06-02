 Six years ago, several members of the Onamia chapter for the “Sons of the American Legion” approached the Local Legion Board offering to take over maintenance and renovation of the Veterans Cemetery located just south-west of Onamia High School. Those from the SAL were granted permission to do what they thought they needed to do. 

“We thought the cemetery area needed better upkeep” SAL member Jeff Benson recalled last week when he and members Mike Schneppenheim and Matt Olson met at the Vets cemetery grounds to put the finishing touch on a project that had been in the works for years: updating the grave-sites with the names of those lying in rest. The three men were installing a  modernized board at the head of their property which contained the names and grave-sites in their cemetery according to which row, A-L, they occur. The three members claimed there is enough property left for additional rows of graves toward the back of the Vets property. 

“We just recently had made granite row markers that we have installed on our land and people can now go to the board, find the name and row of their loved ones and pay their homage” said Schneppenheim. 

Olson recalled some of the other projects the SAL members have done over the years, including mowing the lot, leveling some of the land with proper drainage, installation of a culvert to help prevent flooding and repositioning the leaning flag-pole at the head of the cemetery. 

“It has been a labor of love for us,” Olson said.

