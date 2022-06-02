On May 24, Jeff Benson, Mike Schneppenheim and Matt Olson, members of the Onamia chapter of the Sons of the American Legion, were putting the finishing touches on installation of a new directory board of those buried at the Onamia Veterans Cemetery. The new board is pictured above.
Brand new, inscribed granite markers make it easy to locate the gravesites of loved ones buried in the Onamia Veterans Cemetery.
New installation at Onamia Vets Cemetery
On May 24, Jeff Benson, Mike Schneppenheim and Matt Olson, members of the Onamia chapter of the Sons of the American Legion, were putting the finishing touches on installation of a new directory board of those buried at the Onamia Veterans Cemetery. The new board is pictured above.
Six years ago, several members of the Onamia chapter for the “Sons of the American Legion” approached the Local Legion Board offering to take over maintenance and renovation of the Veterans Cemetery located just south-west of Onamia High School. Those from the SAL were granted permission to do what they thought they needed to do.
“We thought the cemetery area needed better upkeep” SAL member Jeff Benson recalled last week when he and members Mike Schneppenheim and Matt Olson met at the Vets cemetery grounds to put the finishing touch on a project that had been in the works for years: updating the grave-sites with the names of those lying in rest. The three men were installing a modernized board at the head of their property which contained the names and grave-sites in their cemetery according to which row, A-L, they occur. The three members claimed there is enough property left for additional rows of graves toward the back of the Vets property.
“We just recently had made granite row markers that we have installed on our land and people can now go to the board, find the name and row of their loved ones and pay their homage” said Schneppenheim.
Olson recalled some of the other projects the SAL members have done over the years, including mowing the lot, leveling some of the land with proper drainage, installation of a culvert to help prevent flooding and repositioning the leaning flag-pole at the head of the cemetery.
Lakes Jam 2022 takes place June 23-25 at Brainerd International Raceway.
Eighties rock groups Kix, Warrant and… yes… Tesla, will play the main stage Thursday, June 23. On Friday, concert goers will hear headliner Jon Pardi at 10 p.m. and Cole Swindell will headline Saturday at 10 p.m.
The Aitkin Age has two three-day passes with access to general admission area of concert to give away. The only catch is winning them. The Age is asking participants to send us a picture of yourself or you and a group of friends dressed as your favorite musical artist or band. The Age will then post all of the submissions at www.aitkinage.com and ask readers to vote for their favorite photo. Submit photos by emailing with full name and phone number (so we can notify you) to news.age@apgecm.com or drop entries off at the Age office located at 213 Minnesota Ave., Aitkin.
Voting will take place from May 27 through June 10.
