The Mille Lacs Raiders spring sporting teams, featuring the recently paired sports of all Onamia and Isle High Schools, have so far this season had most of their scheduled events either cancelled or rescheduled through the first three weeks of April due to bad weather conditions. The most recent of those cancellations included a baseball game on Monday, April 18 along with a baseball and softball game scheduled for April 19. A golf match and a track meet on April 19 did take place, as did a softball game on April 21 and a baseball game on April 22. But four other events were scrubbed. “Many of our fields and those of our opponents were just not dry enough to play on during the week,” said Isle activities director and Raiders baseball coach Tyler Soderstrom.
The other spring sport, trap shooting, with Isle the only local school set to participate, met for practice shoots early in April with 30 boys and girls on the roster. Despite some rain, Mille Lacs managed to record their first shoot on April 20.
Trap shooting
The Isle High Trap-Shooting team, under the direction of Isle teacher Stephanie Paulsen, completed the first week of competition last week with the following boys earning top 10 honors on their team:
Jacob Schoeck 41
Will Skogen 40
Daniel Miller 39
Aiden Pojanowski 37
Charlie Skogen 37
Hunter Naplin 36
Tucker Strecker 36
Cole Dangers 35
Laeland Larson 35
Warren Minenko 35
Baseball
Starting the spring season with lopsided wins over non-conference foes, St. John’s Prep and Wrenshall, the Mille Lacs Raiders baseball team was poised to be put to the test against several potent and ranked teams from their Section 5A later in the week where they were scheduled to take on Pine River-Backus (ranked second in the Section) then meet Sebeka and Nevis in a Saturday Tourney. The Saturday tournament was cancelled due to impending rain.
Wrenshall
The Mille Lacs Raiders hosted the non-conference Wrenshall Wrens on April 21 and won in five innings, 22-3. The Raiders used three pitchers in the win, giving up a total of three runs on three hits and walking four. In all, the three pitchers, Eric Pederson, Sam Hebeisen and Thomas Schleis, recorded a remarkable 14 of the 15 outs by strikeout.
Meanwhile, the Raider offense took advantage of 14 Wrenshall walks and pounded out 10 hits in the five-inning affair called because of the 10-run rule. Onamia’s Jacob Wind had two hits and three RBI and Isle’s Jacob Gallion and Onamia’s Schleis each had one hit and three RBI while Pederson was officially 0-0, but scored five times after drawing five base-on-balls.
Wreshall 0 0 1 2 0 3
Mille Lacs 4 5 4 9 -- 22
Pine River-Backus
The Mille Lacs Raiders played host to the second-best team in Section 5A, the Pine River-Backus Tigers on April 22.
The Raiders got solid fielding and pitching during the first two scoreless innings, but the Tigers took advantage of Raiders poor fielding during the third inning to score four runs and they never looked back, winning 9-4.
Jacob Gallion and Daniel Miller pitched well, giving up no earned runs in the entire game, while striking out 12.
The offense was evenly distributed with six different batters collecting individual hits. The Raiders outhit the Tigers, 6-4.
The Mille Lacs junior high team earned a 15-13 win over Hinckley/Finlayson on April 21 with Philip Bober and Hunter Naplin each going 2-2 at the plate and Tucker Haggberg added three RBI with a triple.
Mille Lacs 0 0 1 0 0 0 3 4
Pine River 0 0 4 0 0 0 5 9
Softball
The Mille Lacs Raiders softball squad got off to 3-0 start this season, beating three Great River Conference teams, Braham, Rush City and Hinckley/Finlayson. As of Tuesday, April 26. The Raiders softball team had played just three of their scheduled 10 games to date.
Braham
After the first three scheduled games of the season for the Mille Lacs Raiders softball team were cancelled due to poor field conditions, the Raiders found a way to play the Braham Bombers on April 11. Behind seven shutout innings thrown by Isle senior Jill Thompson and some clutch hitting, the Raiders won, 6-0. Thompson gave up no runs, allowed just three hits and no walks while striking out 13 Braham batters. She also led her team in hitting, going 2-4.
Mille Lacs 0 0 0 2 2 2 0 6
Braham 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Rush City
In the second game of the day on April 11, the Mille Lacs Raiders survived a pitching duel with the Rush City Tigers, winning by the closest of margins, 3-2.
Survived is the optimum word to describe the win by Mille Lacs, since Tiger pitching struck out 17 Raider batters.
Raiders ace on the mound, Jill Thompson pitched all seven innings, giving up two earned runs, on seven hits one walk and struck out eight.
The play of the game and maybe the year came on the final out of the final inning, when the tying run was thrown out at home plate by a brilliant throw from left-fielder Annah Ludwig to Raiders’ catcher Jenna Carlson who applied the tag for the third out. Speaking her throw to home plate, Ludwig said, “I know it came in on a couple of hops, but Jenna was able to grab it and make the tag.”
Isle senior Ellie Hubbell was the only Raider with more than one hit in the game, going 2-3 at the plate.
Mille Lacs 0 0 0 3 0 0 0 3
Rush City 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 2
Hinckley/Finlayson
Following their double header win on April 11, the Mille Lacs Raiders softball team had to wait 10 more days to play their third game of the season when they hosted the Hinckley/Finlayson Jaguars on a beautiful, spring afternoon.
The wait was worth it, as Isle senior Jill Thompson pitched a no-hitter while striking out 16, including the first six batters she faced, helping her team win convincingly, 7-0.
Tied 0-0 after the first inning, Isle ninth-grader Paige Strecker belted a home-run over the center-field fence to get the Raiders on the board. The hit was one of 11 for the Raiders in their six innings, led by a 4-4 afternoon at the plate by Onamia sophomore Ashley Strang which included all singles, and two hits apiece from Strecker and Ellie Hubbell.
H/F 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Mille Lacs 0 1 0 1 0 5 -- 7
Track
GRC Relay Meet
The Mille Lacs Raiders girls track team, under new coach Jim Henrickson, took part in the annual Great River Conference Relay Meet on April 19 hosted by Hinckley/Finlayson.
The Relay Meet does not produce individual winners, but awards points for relays and teams of two in the other events. Coach Henrickson said, “Our team had a great deal of fun at our first outdoor meet of the season, and we enjoyed some beautiful spring weather.”
Highlights of the event were: a second-place finish in the 1600-meter sprint relay with the team of Nevaeh Merrill, Ava Rogers, Liz Schleis and Molly Saboo, and second place in the discuss and shot putt, with personal bests turned in by Olivia Gray.
The team of Katie Rocholl and Svea Carlson placed third in the high jump, and Carlson, who was the Raiders only entrant in the pole vault, produced the highest jump of all the teams giving Mille Lacs a third-place finish.
Mille Lacs had a 4th-place finish in the 4x200-meter relay and 4th in the 100-meter hurdles relay. The Raiders also placed fourth in the triple jump, and sixth in the long jump.
Hinckley/Finlayson Invitational
The Mille Lacs Raiders girls track first GRC regular out-door meet of the season on April 22 was cancelled due to rain and cold.
Golf
GRC Meet - Rush City
The Mille Lacs Raiders boys and girls golf programs so far this season have not been able to field complete four to six-person teams. Taking the course on varsity are two boys, Isle junior Tyler Bottema and Onamia Jayden Nayquonabe and two girls, Ashley and sister Amy Rogers of Onamia.
At their first official 18-hole meet of the season on April 19 at Bull Rush Golf Course in Rush City, the three players representing the Raiders each turned in a personal first: Bottema shot a 107 making that his best 18-hole score of his two-year career as a Raider; Nayquonabe played in his first varsity meet and shot a 149 and Ashle Rogers, also playing in her first varsity meet shot a 164.
Speaking about his young golfers, Raiders coach Travis Turgeon said, “These three golfers battled a little cold weather to get their first conference meet under their belts. This was only the second time the boys had golfed outside this season and the first time for Ashley (Rogers) hitting a ball outside.”
Turgeon added, “The spring has not been very nice to us weather-wise, so getting outside has been a challenge. Our golfers did a great job in their first meet and we look forward to next week’s meet at Purple Hawk in Cambridge.
