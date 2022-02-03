Area students earn Dean’s List honors

Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College in Cloquet announced this week that more than 100 students attending the college during Fall Semester 2021 achieved high academic standing and earned Dean’s List honors for the semester grading period. The list includes Thomasina Powell of Wahkon and Mary Greene of Onamia.
Jack Robbel of Onamia has been named to the fall Dean’s List at Augsburg University in Minneapolis. Robbel is the son of Ray and Carol Robbel. He is majoring in management and is also active in men’s hockey and golf.
Central Lakes College, Brainerd and Staples, has announced its 2021 fall semester honors list. The President’s List includes 183 students who earned a grade-point average of 3.75 to 4.0 while enrolled for at least 12 credits. The Dean’s List includes 172 students who earned a grade-point average of 3.25 to 3.74. The list includes Kahla Harris, Dean’s List; Isabelle Krawiecki, Dean’s List Brandi Smith, President’s List; Tyler Zaccone, President’s List, all from Isle; Zaysha Hayes, Dean’s List; and Amanda Irish, Dean’s List, from Onamia.
The College of St. Scholastica is proud to announce its Fall 2021 Dean’s List recipients. Dean’s List members have achieved a 3.75 grade point average or above on a 4.0 scale. The list includes: Grace Carlson of Isle, Rachel Praught of Onamia, and Araya Heinen of Milaca.
The Minnesota State University Moorhead dean’s list in recognition of academic achievement fall semester 2021 has been announced. Students must maintain a 3.25 or higher grade point average and carry 12 graded credits to qualify. The list includes film production student Noah Kuschel, an Isle High School graduate.
Kaylin Plautz of Onamia was named to the University of Wisconsin-Superior Dean’s List for academic achievement during the Fall 2021 semester.
