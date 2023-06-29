Minnesota State University, Mankato awarded Nicholas Pederson of Onamia a BA in film and media studies. Pederson graduated as Summa Cum Laude in spring 2023. 

Concordia University, Nebraska recognized Emma Dangers of Isle for outstanding academic achievement in human and social sciences. 

  

