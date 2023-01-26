The College of St. Scholastica announces students named to the Fall 2022 Dean’s List
The College of St. Scholastica is proud to announce its Fall 2022 Dean’s List recipients. Dean’s List members have achieved a 3.75 grade point average or above on a 4.0 scale. The College of St. Scholastica would like to commend these students for their honorable academic achievements. Keep up the excellent work!
Grace Carlson of Isle
Students recognized for Fall 2022 term honors at Concordia University, Nebraska
Emma Dangers of Isle earned a 3.90 GPA or higher while also completing at least 12 credit hours to qualify for the Fall 2022 honors list.
Oak Hills Christian College Fall 2022 Dean’s List
Guidelines for the Dean’s List are as follows:
• The student must be full-time with 12 credits or more of graded classes.
• The student must have a semester GPA of 3.50 or above.
• The student must not have a grade below a “C” or a No Pass on their transcript for the semester being calculated.
The following student from your area has met the criteria for the Dean’s List:
Leslie Parr, Onamia
Dean’s List at UW-Superior
The University of Wisconsin-Superior has named Kaylin Plautz of Onamia to the Dean’s List for academic achievement during the Fall 2022 semester.
To be named to the Dean’s List, students must have completed 12 degree-seeking semester credits and achieved at least a 3.50 grade point average (on a 4.0 scale).
Alexandria Technical & Community College Dean’s List for fall 2022
Katie Rocholl of Wahkon was named to the Dean’s List for achieving a GPA of 3.5 or higher while enrolled in 12 or more credits Fall Semester 2022.
South Dakota State announces fall 2022 dean’s list
To earn dean’s list distinctions in SDSU’s colleges, students must have completed a minimum of 12 credits and must have earned at least a 3.5 GPA on a 4.0 scale.
MyKenna Haley of Isle, Minnesota, in SDSU’s College of Nursing
Students named to Dean’s List for fall 2022 at UW-Stout
The following students from the area have been named to the University of Wisconsin-Stout Dean’s List for the fall 2022 semester. The award is presented to students who have a grade point average of 3.5 or above.
Isle – Anna Taylor, Junior, BS digital marketing technology
