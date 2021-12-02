The Central Lakes College Foundation recently announced the distribution of $167,846 for fall 2021 scholarships to local students.
“As I reflect on this tremendous scholarship support, I recognize it was only possible because of the leadership of our board and the generosity from our college community,” said Kate Adornetto, CLC Foundation director. “Additionally, it takes a team of volunteers to review each scholarship applicant, and I want to thank those individuals for their role in this very important part of the scholarship process.”
Following is a list of Messenger-area students and what scholarship they receive:
From Garrison: Kathryn Quast received a scholarship from the Mary F. Tornstrom Memorial Scholarship Fund
From Isle: Isabelle Krawiecki received a scholarship from the Compeer Financial Scholarship
From Onamia: Kevin Watterson Harrington received a scholarship from the Ione Johnson Estate Scholarship Fund
To learn more about donating to the CLC, contact Kate Adornetto, Foundation Director, at 218-855-8129.
