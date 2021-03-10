Check your chimneys

Isle Fire and Rescue in action. They tended to a chimney fire over a local garage last week on Whistle Road. Damage was controlled by passersby and prompt fire department arrival.
Local fire departments want to remind people to have their chimneys cleaned regularly for prevent these type of situations.
