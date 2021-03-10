Do your part

A local woman, Cindy Hoag, spent the day out on Mille Lacs Lake last week busting out the left behind wood pieces stuck in the ice. Pictured is the back of her car full of left behind debris. A good reminder to anglers to do their part and clean up before leaving the lake.
