Happenings announcements from the Wednesday, Dec. 29, edition of the Mille Lacs Messenger:
GOVERNMENT
• Isle zoning meeting: 1st Mon., 5 p.m., Isle City Council Chambers.
• Onamia Planning Commission: 1st Mon., 6 p.m., Onamia City Hall.
• Mille Lacs County Board meeting: 1st and 3rd Tues., 9 a.m., Mille Lacs County Courthouse.
• Wahkon City Council meeting: 2nd Mon., 6 p.m., Wahkon City Hall.
• Garrison City Council meeting: 2nd Tues., 5:30 p.m., Garrison City Hall.
• Eastside Township Board meeting: 2nd Tues, 7 p.m. at the Township Hall.
• Isle City Council meeting: 2nd Tues., 6 p.m., Isle City Hall.
• Soil and Water Conservation District board meetings: 2nd Wed., 6 p.m., Mille Lacs County Historic Courthouse.
• Onamia City Council meeting: 2nd Wed., 6 p.m., Onamia City Hall.
MISCELLANEOUS
The Onamia ice rink warming house hours will be: Monday through Friday from 3-6 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. Skates of various sizes are available for borrowing. Hours may vary due to weather conditions.
Isle Area Schools – Classes resume Jan. 3 after winter break. Two hour late start Wednesday, Jan. 12. Second quarter ends Friday, Jan. 21. No school Monday, Jan. 24 – teacher in-service day.
Onamia Public Schools: Classes resume Tuesday, Jan. 4, after winter break.
Rum River Comprehensive Watershed Management Plan public hearing Monday, Jan. 10, at 6:30 p.m., via Zoom. Information: www.millelacsswcd.org
Lakes Area Unlimited Learning will present Vince W. Cook of Brainerd, an expert in the dazzling wood working craft of Kumiko, Monday, Jan. 10, at 1:30 p.m. in the Forum Room of Crosby-Ironton High School. Information: Sally Ihne at sihnecharter.net or call 218-829-2544.
Perch and eelpout hunt at Nitti’s Hunters Point Saturday, Feb. 19, starting at 7 a.m.
Iceport 2022 – The 2022 Iceport Fly-In Brunch will be held Saturday, March 5, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., at Mac’s Twin Bay/Da Boathouse restaurant, on Mille Lacs. Prize drawings at 1 p.m. Information: facebook.com/CreateLift.
Pickle ball teams wanted: Looking for pickle ball teams for winter fun and exercise at Garrison Community Center. If interested contact Kevin (507) 261-0560.
BINGO: Bingo runs every Wednesday at 6 p.m. at Nitti’s Hunters Point.
VFW Auxiliary 955 meeting will be held the third Thursday of each month at 6 p.m. at the Vets Club in Onamia.
Belles of Mille Lacs: Belles of Mille Lacs meets the second Tuesday of the month. Reservations are required. Call Jinny at 612-390-5309 or JoAnne at 320-676-8008 for reservations. All area women are welcome to attend.
Recycling: Isle: One block west of Isle City Hall, 465 W. Isle Street, Isle. Onamia: Near Onamia Township Hall, 35617 125th Ave., Onamia.Milaca: 565 8th St. NE, Milaca. - All open 24 hours per day.
Cribbage:At the Onamia VFW, on Tuesdays at 1:30 p.m. Call 320-532-4171. At MSA Flagship in Isle on Thursdays at 1:30 p.m. Call 320-676-3556 if interested.
Isle Food Shelf:Open on the 1st and 3rd Tuesday of the month from 3:30-5:30 at the Isle City Garage.
SUPPORT GROUPS
• Parkinson’s Disease Support Group Meeting. The Brainerd Lakes Area Parkinson’s Disease Support Group will meet at Lord of Life Church, 6190 Fairview Road, Baxter on Thursday, Jan. 6, at 1:00pm. A volunteer trainer from Can Do Canines will speak about assistance dogs. She will have a dog with her. Call 218-829-4017 with questions. Masks are required at the church.
• Isle AA: Every Weds (7:30-8:30 p.m.) and Sat., (9-10 a.m.)., Faith Lutheran Church, 220 E. Lake St. Call (763)732-3290 for more information.
• Garrison AA: Every Mon & Weds., 7:30 p.m., Community Alliance Church, 9468 Jefferson St. .
• Malmo AA: Every Mon., 7-8 p.m., Bethesda Lutheran, 21590 Hwy. 47, Malmo. Call (425) 533-4620 for information.
• Onamia AA: Support group meeting at Holy Cross Center at 7 p.m. on Thursdays. Masks and social distancing are required.
• Life Recovery for Addiction Group: Life Recovery Group will be meeting at Onamia Alliance Church on Mondays at 7 p.m. Call Archie at (320) 420-5012 for more information.
• Isle: TOPS (Take off Pounds Sensibly) meets every Tuesday morning at 8:30 a.m. at Isle Baptist Church. Call Theresa Oelrich at 763-438-3610 for more information.
• Onamia NA: Support group meeting at Holy Cross Center at 7 p.m. on Sundays. Masks and social distancing are required.
