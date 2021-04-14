It’s official! The Mille Lacs Messenger called ice-out on Mille Lacs Lake Wednesday, April 7. The big lake thawed about two weeks earlier than average, and that made sense with the milder winter we had and the late freeze up last year on December 16. The paper has been keeping “ice-out” records for many years, but I don’t know of any “ice-in” records. I’ve been keeping ice records (on my garage wall) since we moved here in 2003. The average ice-in date according to those records is December 2, so this last year’s date was about two weeks later. With the later ice-in, and the early ice-out, that made for the shorter ice season. All and all it was about a month shorter than average.
Earlier in the week, the only extensive open water was in the bays and the southwest corner. The sun and warm temperatures over Easter weekend helped to rot and honeycomb the ice-out there. Then on Monday night, the northwest wind came and blew the sheet to the south end. This was the first significant shift of the main sheet. That is a telltale sign that ice-out is not going to be long off. At that point, the sheet was basically a floating raft of slush just waiting for a wind to blow it off. Tuesday night brought more rain and a steady east/northeast wind. That was enough to clear the lake.
As of Wednesday morning, the only ice left were some remnants on the west side and southwest corner. And with that, a boat could clearly make it from Garrison to Isle without encountering any major ice floes. That is the method that has been used for years to call ice-out. Satellite imagery is another great tool, but the morning of April 7 was too cloudy to get a good look.
Mille Lacs guru Steve Fellegy has been part of calling ice-out on the lake for decades. He messaged the Messenger early Wednesday morning of last week and said, “If it was me, I would make April 7, 2021, the official lake Mille Lacs ice-out date. Ninety-five percent is ice free, with a few stretches of slush less than a quarter mile from shore and slush ice on the southwest side.” From the look of the lake on Wednesday, he was spot on. After the east wind the night of April 6, all that remained were a few clogged bays on the west side and some remnant ice in the southwest corner.
With average ice-out being April 22, this year’s ice-out is on the early side. The earliest record is March 26, 2012, beating a previous record of April 2, 2000. The latest ice-out is the year after the earliest on May 16, 2013. That year, anglers struggled to fish the open water along the rim as the main lake was still solid. Now I’m sure some people can probably remember some other records, but these particular dates are from the 42 years on the Messenger chart. As for last year’s freeze on December 16, that ranks as one of the latest as far as those dates range. The earliest freeze I have on record was Nov.13, 2014. The latest was the following year when it didn’t freeze solid until Dec. 22, 2015.
When was the shortest open water season on record? Well, in 2014, the ice did not come off until May 7, and it froze that year on Nov. 13. That made for just over six months of open water season - yikes. What was the longest? That would be 2012 when the ice came off on the record date of March 26 and did not freeze until Dec. 4 (about average), but that still made for over eight months of open water season, two months longer than the shortest season.
Usually the ice comes off the big lake with some drama – like last year when the ice crept up on the east side of Big Point in particular and did damage to houses and outbuildings. Or the many years when an east wind blows the ice across highway 169 on the west side, and the plow trucks have to be on sentry to plow it away to keep the traffic moving. Then of course there was the now legendary time the ice rolled up the south shore and threatened the townhouses at Izatys in May of 2013. That video is still a YouTube sensation with millions of views. But this year the ice did a head fake, after a big movement the week earlier heaving up on the east shore, it eventually went out like a lamb a week later with no additional heaving of sorts. And believe me, we deserve that once and a while – especially after the year we’ve all had.
And with that, another benchmark of the spring season has passed with the official opening of the big lake. Bring on the sunshine and warmer temperatures. And with the earlier than average ice-out, hopefully it will lead to a nice long open water season for all to enjoy.
