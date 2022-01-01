It’s been said, “You don’t have to go to church to be a Christian.”
I haven’t found that Bible verse yet. Instead, the Bible says, “And let us consider how to stir up one another to love and good works, not neglecting to meet together, as is the habit of some, but encouraging one another, and all the more as you see the Day drawing near.” (Heb 10:24-25 ESV). Or consider how the church gathered throughout the Book of Acts. Then, St. Paul wrote his letters to many churches and St. John in Revelation writes to seven churches.
The Church is called “the body of Christ” in Scripture. Recently, we have gathered around the manger to celebrate Jesus’ birth. Just think what a horrifying sight it would be to see just a head in the manger or the opposite — only a body with no head.
That is what it is like to disconnect Christ from His church. Then, also, the resurrection of Jesus involved both His head and body. To have just one part rising from the tomb would have been gruesome. Since the Church is “the body of Christ,” it could be said that the resurrection of Jesus is incomplete until His whole body, the Church, is also raised up with Him. Thus, “the Day drawing near” has great significance for the Church as we will be fully joined to Christ.
We aren’t called to choose either the church or Christ. They belong together. We should focus on all of Jesus. We shouldn’t pick a church where Jesus is forgotten or unimportant. Then the church would merely be a body for social change — or worse yet, political change. But it cannot have proper direction without a connection to the head who is Christ. Nor can we claim to belong to Jesus without including all of Him — meaning also His body, the church.
The church gathers around its head to receive His gifts. His Word shows us our sin and that we can’t save ourselves. His Word especially shows us His mercy as He is crucified in our stead. Through the Word and the visible Word, the Sacraments, we receive forgiveness, life and salvation.
According to Christ’s command, disciples are made by baptizing and teaching, and so that is what the Church is about. According to Christ’s command, “Do this in remembrance of Me,” the Church receives the body and blood of Christ for the remission of sins. The church is found where the gifts of Jesus are found and proclaimed according to His Word. This news of our Savior is worth celebrating more than one day a year — in fact, it is worth celebrating every day!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.