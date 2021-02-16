Record cold streak

Saturday and Sunday mornings, Feb. 13 and 14, residents of northern Mille Lacs County woke to temperatures from 24 to 33 below zero (-24 was spotted on the Onamia Drug sign at 7 a.m. on both days). Meanwhile, the mouth of Lake Onamia (above), which feeds the beginning of the Rum River, was narrowed to a trickle from the consistent below-zero temps of the past week. Assuming night-time lows in the subzero range through Feb. 15, Minnesotans would be experiencing the 20th longest subzero stretch on record. The high temp of minus 4 on Feb. 14 missed by one degree of being the lowest high on record for Valentine’s Day in Minnesota.
featured
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.