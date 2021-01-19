Frozen meals are available for pick up on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays at the Senior Center located on Main Street, Onamia. Hot meals are being delivered on Tuesdays and Wednesdays for those who have ordered them.
Meals on Wheels is compliments of the St. Cloud chapter of Catholic Charities.
Senior Dining Onamia - Coordinator Carolyn Lee - (320) 532-3885
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.