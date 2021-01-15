GOVERNMENT
Mille Lacs County meeting notice: Mille Lacs County Community Health Services Board meeting will be Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021 at 10 a.m. or immediately following the regularly scheduled Mille Lacs County Board Meeting, at the Mille Lacs County Historic Courthouse. The meeting to be held virtually. Please note that this meeting was rescheduled from Dec. 8, 2020.
Isle zoning meeting: 1st Mon., 5 p.m., Isle City Council Chambers.
Onamia Planning Commission: 1st Mon., 6 p.m., Onamia City Hall.
Mille Lacs County Board meeting: 1st and 3rd Tues., 9 a.m., Mille Lacs County Courthouse.
Wahkon City Council meeting: 2nd Mon., 6 p.m., Wahkon City Hall.
Garrison City Council meeting: 2nd Tues., 5:30 p.m., Garrison City Hall.
Eastside Township Board meeting: 2nd Tues, 7 p.m. at the Township Hall.
Isle City Council meeting: 2nd Tues., 6:00 p.m., Isle City Hall.
Soil and Water Conservation District board meetings: 2nd Wed., 6 p.m., Mille Lacs County Historic Courthouse.
Onamia City Council meeting: 2nd Wed., 6 p.m., Onamia City Hall.
** Social distancing requirements may be in place at various government meetings.
HEALTH
American Red Cross blood drive: January 18, 2021, 12 to 6 p.m. at Onamia Vets Club. Call 800-733-2767 (RED CROSS ) to schedule an appointment.
See page 19 for more health events.
MISCELLANEOUS
Onamia Ice Rink open: Supervised hours: Tues., Thurs., and Fri., from 3 - 6 p.m., Sat. from 1 to 6 p.m., Sun., from noon to 6 p.m. The rink is opening for skating all the time, but skates are only available during the supervised hours. The warming house will not be open due to Covid regulations. Outdoor toilet is available. Weather conditions may alter hours.
Isle Area Food Shelf: (Note: Upcoming change in days) New days starting January 2021 will be first and third Tues., 3:30-5:30 p.m. Location: Second Ave. S., in the City of Isle garage, next to the Police Station. (320) 630-0995.
Recycling: Isle: One block west of Isle City Hall, 465 W. Isle Street, Isle. Onamia: Near Onamia Township Hall, 35617 125th Ave., Onamia. Milaca: 565 8th St. NE, Milaca. - All open 24 hours per day.
SUPPORT GROUPS
AA meetings:
• Isle: Every Wed., 7-8 p.m., Faith Lutheran Church, 220 E. Lake St.
• Isle: Every Sat., 9-10 a.m., Faith Lutheran Church, 220 E. Lake St.
• Malmo: Every Mon., 7-8 p.m., Bethesda Lutheran, 21590 Hwy. 47, Malmo. Call (425) 533-4620 for more information.
• Onamia: Every Tues., 8 p.m. at Onamia United Methodist Church. (320) 495-3546.
NA meeting:
• Onamia: Open meeting every Sun, 7 p.m., basement of Catholic Church. (320) 630-0632.
