GOVERNMENT
Isle zoning meeting: 1st Mon., 5 p.m., Isle City Council Chambers.
Onamia Planning Commission: 1st Mon., 6 p.m., Onamia City Hall.
Mille Lacs County Board meeting: 1st and 3rd Tues., 9 a.m., Mille Lacs County Courthouse.
Wahkon City Council meeting: 2nd Mon., 6 p.m., Wahkon City Hall.
Garrison City Council meeting: 2nd Tues., 5:30 p.m., Garrison City Hall.
Eastside Township Board meeting: 2nd Tues, 7 p.m. at the Township Hall.
Isle City Council meeting: 2nd Tues., 6:00 p.m., Isle City Hall.
Soil and Water Conservation District board meetings: 2nd Wed., 6 p.m., Mille Lacs County Historic Courthouse.
Onamia City Council meeting: 2nd Wed., 6 p.m., Onamia City Hall.
Mudgett Township: Mudget Township will hold their annual meeting on March 9, 2021 at 7 p.m.
** Social distancing requirements may be in place at various government meetings.
MISCELLANEOUS
Isle Area Food Shelf: Isle Area Food Shelf Distribution Dates are 1st and 3rd Tuesday EACH MONTH, 3:30 to 5:30 at our 2nd Ave South location in the City of Isle Garage next door to the police station/library.
Recycling: Isle: One block west of Isle City Hall, 465 W. Isle Street, Isle. Onamia: Near Onamia Township Hall, 35617 125th Ave., Onamia. Milaca: 565 8th St. NE, Milaca. - All open 24 hours per day.
Isle Preschool screening will be held Wednesday, March 17, 2021. Children ages 3-5 are eligible for screening. All children must be screened prior to entering kindergarten. There is no cost to families for Early Childhood Screening. Screening will be done by appointment only. Please call the elementary school office (320-676-3494) during school hours to schedule an appointment time. Time slots are limited. Screening will be done at the Early Childhood Center at 730 5th Avenue South. Enter through door #1.
Isle Area Chamber of Commerce event: Join us for the Isle Area Chamber of Commerce “Cabin Fever” Annual Meeting and Awards on March 2nd, 2021 at McQuoid’s Inn, Isle. 5:30 p.m. Social Hour - 6:30 p.m. Meeting and Awards. Complimentary Food and Beverages catered by Dan’s Catering. Need not be a chamber member to attend. All area businesses are invited, bring a guest, come and network. RSVP -LindaKD@frontier.com or call 320-676-3887
SUPPORT GROUPS
AA meetings:
• Isle: Every Wed., 7-8 p.m., Faith Lutheran Church, 220 E. Lake St.
• Isle: Every Sat., 9-10 a.m., Faith Lutheran Church, 220 E. Lake St.
• Malmo: Every Mon., 7-8 p.m., Bethesda Lutheran, 21590 Hwy. 47, Malmo.
Call (425) 533-4620 for more information.
• Parkinson’s Disease Support Group Meeting via Zoom: The Brainerd Lakes Area Parkinson’s Disease Support Group will meet virtually via Zoom on Thursday, March 4, at 1:00pm. A therapist will present on depression and anxiety. If you are not already on the email list or have a question, call 218-829-4017.
