GOVERNMENT
Isle zoning meeting: 1st Mon., 5 p.m., Isle City Council Chambers.
Onamia Planning Commission: 1st Mon., 6 p.m., Onamia City Hall.
Mille Lacs County Board meeting: 1st and 3rd Tues., 9 a.m., Mille Lacs County Courthouse.
Wahkon City Council meeting: 2nd Mon., 6 p.m., Wahkon City Hall.
Garrison City Council meeting: 2nd Tues., 5:30 p.m., Garrison City Hall.
Eastside Township Board meeting: 2nd Tues, 7 p.m. at the Township Hall.
Isle City Council meeting: 2nd Tues., 6:00 p.m., Isle City Hall.
Soil and Water Conservation District board meetings: 2nd Wed., 6 p.m., Mille Lacs County Historic Courthouse.
Onamia City Council meeting: 2nd Wed., 6 p.m., Onamia City Hall.
Mudgett Township: Mudget Township will hold their annual meeting on March 9, 2021 at 7 p.m. Note: Location has been changed to resident 9636 255th Street, Onamia, Minn. 56359.
The Bradbury Township annual meeting will be held on Tuesday, March 9, 2021. Meeting will begin at 7:00 p.m. Meeting will be held at Onamia Depot Library. Attendance may be limited to COVID-19 restrictions. Clerk/Treasurer Carrie Johnson (320) 532-3014.
Mille Lacs County virtual town hall meeting: Wednesday, March 11, from 6-7:30 p.m. to communicate with Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison on concerns regarding the Mille Lacs Band 1855 Reservation signs.
Social distancing requirements may be in place at various government meetings.
HEALTH
Isle Blood Drive: The Isle National Honor Society in collaboration with the American Red Cross will be hosting a Blood Drive on Thursday, April 1, 2021 from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the Isle High School Gym. This is open to staff, students and community members. This is an awesome way to help out your community as every two seconds in the U.S. someone needs blood. Blood donation can potentially save up to three lives. Your great efforts also benefit your peers as donations collected in our area mean scholarship dollars for eligible Isle seniors. Please consider participating! All interested students and staff please see Mr. Tronnes in RM 222 to sign up for an appointment slot. Any student under the age of 18 will need to pick up a guardian consent form from Mr. Tronnes. Remember that when one does better, we all do better.
Email Levi Tronnes at ltronnes@isle.k12.mn.us to set up an appointment.
See page 19 for more health events.
MISCELLANEOUS
Isle Area Food Shelf: Isle Area Food Shelf Distribution Dates are 1st and 3rd Tuesday each month, 3:30 to 5:30 at our 2nd Ave South location in the City of Isle Garage next door to the police station/library.
Recycling: Isle: One block west of Isle City Hall, 465 W. Isle Street, Isle. Onamia: Near Onamia Township Hall, 35617 125th Ave., Onamia. Milaca: 565 8th St. NE, Milaca. - All open 24 hours per day.
Isle Preschool screening will be held Wednesday, March 17, 2021. Children ages 3-5 are eligible for screening. All children must be screened prior to entering kindergarten. There is no cost to families for Early Childhood Screening. Screening will be done by appointment only. Please call the elementary school office (320-676-3494) during school hours to schedule an appointment time. Time slots are limited. Screening will be done at the Early Childhood Center at 730 5th Avenue South. Enter through door #1.
Mille Lacs Kathio State Park’s Scavenger Hunt: Saturday, March 13 and Sunday, March 14, explore and learn about Mille Lacs Kathio State Park in a fun, family-friendly way. Grab a Scavenger Hunt Form at Kathio’s Office – from either the window or the self-registration station – to begin your adventure. The hunt will take you to three areas within Kathio State Park where you will find your answers. Once you have completed the scavenger hunt, return the form to the Park Office between 8:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. to claim your prize. All ages welcome.
SUPPORT GROUPS
AA meetings:
• Isle: Every Wed., 7:30-8:30 p.m., Faith Lutheran Church, 220 E. Lake St.
• Isle: Every Sat., 9-10 a.m., Faith Lutheran Church, 220 E. Lake St.
• Malmo: Every Mon., 7-8 p.m., Bethesda Lutheran, 21590 Hwy. 47, Malmo.
Call (425) 533-4620 for more information.
• Parkinson’s Disease Support Group Meeting via Zoom: The Brainerd Lakes Area Parkinson’s Disease Support Group will meet virtually via Zoom on Thursday, March 4, at 1:00pm. A therapist will present on depression and anxiety. If you are not already on the email list or have a question, call (218) 829-4017.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.