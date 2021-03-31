GOVERNMENT
• Isle zoning meeting: 1st Mon., 5 p.m., Isle City Council Chambers.
• Onamia Planning Commission: 1st Mon., 6 p.m., Onamia City Hall.
• Mille Lacs County Board meeting: 1st and 3rd Tues., 9 a.m., Mille Lacs County Courthouse.
• Wahkon City Council meeting: 2nd Mon., 6 p.m., Wahkon City Hall.
• Garrison City Council meeting: 2nd Tues., 5:30 p.m., Garrison City Hall.
• Eastside Township Board meeting: 2nd Tues, 7 p.m. at the Township Hall.
• Isle City Council meeting: 2nd Tues., 6:00 p.m., Isle City Hall.
• Soil and Water Conservation District board meetings: 2nd Wed., 6 p.m., Mille Lacs County Historic Courthouse.
• Onamia City Council meeting: 2nd Wed., 6 p.m., Onamia City Hall.
** Social distancing requirements may be in place at various government meetings.
HEALTH
• COVID-19 vaccine sign up: To sign up for COVID-19 vaccine, visit: https://www.millelacs.mn.gov/. Mille Lacs County Public Health is currently vaccinating the following Mille Lacs County groups by appointment only.
• Isle Blood Drive: The Isle National Honor Society in collaboration with the American Red Cross will be hosting a Blood Drive on Thursday, April 1, 2021 from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the Isle High School Gym. This is open to staff, students and community members. This is an awesome way to help out your community as every two seconds in the U.S. someone needs blood. Blood donation can potentially save up to three lives. Your great efforts also benefit your peers as donations collected in our area mean scholarship dollars for eligible Isle seniors. Please consider participating! All interested students and staff please see Mr. Tronnes in RM 222 to sign up for an appointment slot. Any student under the age of 18 will need to pick up a guardian consent form from Mr. Tronnes. Remember that when one does better, we all do better.
Email Levi Tronnes at ltronnes@isle.k12.mn.us to set up an appointment.
MISCELLANEOUS
Isle Area Food Shelf: Isle Area Food Shelf Distribution Dates are 1st and 3rd Tuesday each month, 3:30 to 5:30 at our 2nd Ave South location in the City of Isle Garage next door to the police station/library.
Recycling: Isle: One block west of Isle City Hall, 465 W. Isle Street, Isle. Onamia: Near Onamia Township Hall, 35617 125th Ave., Onamia. Milaca: 565 8th St. NE, Milaca. - All open 24 hours per day.
Cribbage: At the Onamia VFW, on Tuesdays at 1:30 p.m. Call (320) 532-4171. At MSA Flagship in Isle on Thursdays at 1:30 p.m. Call (320) 676-3556 if interested.
Community Easter Egg Fun Day: From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 3 at the Onamia High School parking lot. The Easter Bunny will be available for photos for a drive through event sponsored by the Onamia Area Civic Association and Onamia Lions Club. An Onamia Civic and Lions Bunny Lunch will be held along with goodie bags, a bike raffle and a chance to win a basket. Event is for ages 0-12 and is free, but organizers encourage participants to bring a non-perishable food item. See ad on page 2.
SUPPORT GROUPS
AA meetings:
• Isle: Every Wed., 7-8 p.m., Faith Lutheran Church, 220 E. Lake St.
• Isle: Every Sat., 9-10 a.m., Faith Lutheran Church, 220 E. Lake St.
• Malmo: Every Mon., 7-8 p.m., Bethesda Lutheran, 21590 Hwy. 47, Malmo.
Call (425) 533-4620 for more information.
• Onamia: AA support group meeting at Holy Cross Center at 7 p.m. on Thursdays. Masks and social distancing are required.
• Onamia: NA support group meeting at Holy Cross Center at 7 p.m. on Sundays. Masks and social distancing are required.
• Parkinson’s Disease Support Group Meeting via Zoom: The Brainerd Lakes Area Parkinson’s Disease Support Group will meet virtually via Zoom on Thursday, April 1, at 1:00pm. A Medical Science Liaison who is a pharmacist with a pharmaceutical company will present on Parkinson’s Disease and medications. If you are not already on the email list or have a question, call 218-829-4017.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.