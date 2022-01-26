Arik Matson is an avid duck hunter who is no stranger to Mille Lacs Lake.
In November 2019, Matson and his brother Jared were on Mille Lacs in a layout boat doing some duck hunting.
“I got a bunch of goldeneyes,” the former Waseca, Minnesota, police officer said of the duck with a green head that resembles a mallard and a black and white body that resembles a loon.
About two months after the memorable Mille Lacs duck hunting trip, Matson was nearly killed in the line of duty after responding to a call of a suspicious person on the night of Jan. 6, 2020. Matson was shot and struck in the head by a bullet that caused irreversible damage to the officer’s skull and part of his brain. Doctors used mesh and 99 screws to repair Matson’s injuries.
On Jan. 6, 2021, Matson declared the one-year anniversary of the shooting as his “Alive Day.”
Eleven days after the second anniversary of the shooting and Matson’s second “Alive Day,” he returned to Mille Lacs with Jared and his best friend Jeremy Henke for two days of ice fishing at Beachside Resort in Wahkon.
The fishing excursion at Beachside was made possible by Hometown Heroes Outdoors, a not-for-profit organization dedicated to providing outdoor adventures for actively serving military, military veterans, and licensed law enforcement officers. The two-day excursion would also not have been possible without Mille Lacs fishing guide Mike Verdeja and the brother-sister team of Ben and Angie Lapinski, owners of Beachside Resort.
But truth be told, the ice fishing trip was never supposed to happen.
For more than a year, Hometown Heroes Outdoors was planning a legacy trip for Arik Matson.
“We offered Arik the hunt of a lifetime,” said Chris Tetrault, the vice president of Hometown Heroes Outdoors. Those in the Mille Lacs area might remember Tetrault, who for many years served as a conservation officer in the area for the Minnesota DNR.
Matson’s legacy trip was originally planned for St. Paul’s Island — one of a group of four volcanic islands located off the coast of Alaska in the Bering Sea, Tetrault said.
St. Paul’s Island is said to be rich with wildlife, especially birds, and the duck hunter in Matson wanted to go to the island to hunt the king eider, a large sea duck that breeds along arctic coasts.
“Six people were supposed to go to Alaska,” Tetrault said.
But the city council of St. Paul’s Island closed the island to visitors due to COVID-19, Tetrault said.
Many meetings between Hometown Heroes Outdoors and government leaders on St. Paul’s Island couldn’t result in an exemption to make Matson’s trip of a lifetime a reality.
The trip has been rescheduled for January 2023, Tetrault said.
While Tetrault says Matson “knows his duck hunting,” the former police officer knows a thing or two about fishing and is no stranger to ice fishing.
“I’ve ice-fished in the Mankato area,” Matson said.
His greatest fishing claim to fame is hooking a 49-inch muskie on French Lake near Faribault.
While Matson said he was hoping for a good two days of ice fishing on Mille Lacs, it was really his good friend Jeremy Henke who he was hoping would have the big catch of the trip.
Why?
Because Henke’s largest catch is a 27-1/2-inch walleye caught near Madison Lake in Blue Earth County.
“I’ve been praying to God a lot that my friend will catch a big fish,” Matson said.
Henke wasn’t going to let Matson claim bragging rights for his epic 49-inch catch.
“He cheated,” Henke said of Matson. “He was fishing for muskie.”
Matson and his entourage of family, friends, supporters from Hometown Heroes Outdoors and a crew making a documentary of Matson’s recovery from the shooting arrived at the Beachside in Wahkon in style.
Matson and his group met deputies with the Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Office in Milaca. Five squad cars escorted Matson to the Beachside Resort with red and blue lights flashing. The trip was 25 miles up Highway 169 to Highway 27 in Onamia, and then 10 miles east on Highway 27 to Beachside.
Kyle Burton, chief deputy for the Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Office said he and his officers were pleased to provide an escort for the former officer.
“For us, it’s been an honor to meet him,” Burton said of Matson.
