Miskwaasige Gichi-gami Anishinaabe (Red Sun Over Lake Ojibwe). The Ozaawaabineshii (yellow finch) in the painting is the keeper of the Ojibwe language, while the Migiziwag (eagles) dance and listen to the finch, while the Little Spirit Tree (Manidoo Gizhigaans) watches.
The English translation of this painting is a Boy Singing the Red Dress Healing Song. In a plaque next to the piece, DesJarlait detailed that the traditional strap dress on the tree signifies the Missing and Murdered Indian Women, who are exploited not only in modern times, but were abused and murdered during the fur trade. The dress displays quillwork. In the foreground, a boy sings a song of health and protection with the makwa (bear) depicted on the drum, who represents protection and healing as well. In the clouds, the spirit of missing and murdered women can faintly be seen.
Aashkikwe miinawaa Nitamoozhaan, was influenced by religious depictions of Madonna and child, but instead reflects origin stories of Ojibwe culture.
A black-capped chickadee is just one detail in a larger piece, Giiwosewinini. The chickadee represents the spirit of the Anishinaabeg.
Details of regalia in DesJarlait’s Ojibwe Mitigwaki Nimmim.
Gwiiwizens Nanaadawi’iwe Nagamo Misko Magoodaas
Over the past month, Robert DesJarlait of Onamia has had his art on display at the East Central Regional Arts Commission gallery in Hinckley. DesJarlait is a member of the Red Lake Ojibwe Nation and uses his art, primarily through gouache to tell stories that have shaped him as a way of celebrating, documenting, reflecting and teaching. The show runs through March 17 at ECRAC.
