Asiniikwe, Wanda Weyaus, 82-year-old resident of North St. Paul, MN passed away on May 4, 2021, at Regions Hospital in St. Paul, MN. Visitation will begin at 7 PM on Friday, May 7, 2021, at the District 1 Community Center on the Mille Lacs Reservation. Funeral Ceremony will be held at 10 AM on Saturday, May 8, 2021, at the District 1 Community Center on the Mille Lacs Reservation with Nazhike officiating. Interment will be in St. Therese Cemetery. Arrangements are with the Shelley Funeral Chapel of Onamia.
Wanda was born on February 9, 1939, in Pike Bay, MN to Violet and Louis Monchamp Sr. She recently retired after forty years working in the Adult Basic Education Department for Saint Paul Public Schools. Wanda looked forward to going to the casino to play bingo. She liked to spend her time quilting, crocheting, crafting and being with her family and friends.
She is survived by her son, Darrell (Roberta Merrill) Weyaus Sr.; grandchildren, Chelsea Hardy and Darrell Weyaus Jr.; brother, Louis Monchamp Jr.; and many aunts, uncles, relatives, and friends.
Wanda was preceded in death by her parents, Violet and Louis Monchamp, Sr.; and many loving relatives.
