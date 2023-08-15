Jesse Grabow

Sgt. Jesse Grabow

Question: I have heard you talk about the importance of tires on your vehicle. Can you get this in your article? I think this is helpful information.

Answer: The thousands of pounds of metal of engineering and technology is riding on four pieces of rubber transporting the world’s most precious cargo – you. Important is an understatement. 

  

