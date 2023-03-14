Jesse Grabow

Sgt. Jesse Grabow

Question: Is it illegal for a vehicle pulling a trailer to have a ladder or ramp hanging from the side of the trailer?

Answer:  You are able to have ladders or ramps secured to the side of an enclosed trailer as long as you do not exceed the width of eight feet six inches. This is the maximum dimension that may be operated on Minnesota roadways without a special permit. The maximum height is 13 feet six inches. If you exceed the height or width, then you would have to apply for an oversize permit.

