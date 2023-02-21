Sgt Jesse Grabow

Sgt. Jesse Grabow of the Minnesota State Patrol 

Question: When it comes to the registration stickers on your license plate, are they called tabs or tags?

Answer: Good question. The Minnesota Driver and Vehicle Services (DVS) refers to them as tabs and/or stickers. I personally call them tabs. Although it does make me think of the ‘90s Aaron Tippin country song that says, “I got stopped by a cop late last night, out-of-date tags and no taillights.” Having traveled around our great county I have heard them called both. I think it depends on the region or state you are from.

