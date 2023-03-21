Sgt Jesse Grabow

Question: Trooper Grabow, recently I have noticed an increasing number of U.S. branded vehicles (mostly pickups/SUV) driving with no daytime running lights. At first I assumed they were just burned out or whatever, but I’m seeing way too many for that to be true. On a recent foggy morning I almost pulled out in front of one. I believe car manufacturers were required to put DRLs on their vehicles sometime around the early ‘70s. What’s the story on this?

Answer: When it comes to daytime running lights (DRLs), Sweden was the first country to require them in 1977. DRLs were gradually introduced in the U.S. in 1995 and were met with a mixture of concerns and complaints regarding glare. Their intended use is not to help the driver see the road or their surroundings, but to help other road users identify an active vehicle. And while they are not legally required here, most vehicles today have them. It’s important to note that DRLs do not affect taillights, which along with headlights would still be required in inclement weather. 

