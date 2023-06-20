Sgt Jesse Grabow

Sgt. Jesse Grabow

 

Question - I know you talk about winter travel survival kits when it is that time of the year. But with summer upon us, can you talk about that and things motorists should have? 

Answer - Great idea! Motorists need to be prepared when traveling at any time or anywhere. Here is some information that is shared from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA.) 

  

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.