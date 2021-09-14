Question: Is it ever okay to cross a median island created by yellow crosshatch marks between two sets of double solid yellow lines? My husband thinks the crosshatch marks make a left turn lane, but I thought a set of double solid yellow lines make a “wall” and it’s illegal to cross them.
Answer: You are correct. Traffic is not allowed in the “cross-hatched” area. It is neither a turn lane nor a shared center lane. The double solid yellow lines prohibit driving into the area.
If you have any questions concerning traffic related laws in Minnesota, please send your questions to: Trooper Jesse Grabow – Minnesota State Patrol at 1000 Highway 10 West, Detroit Lakes, MN 56501. Or reach me at jesse.grabow@state.mn.us
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.