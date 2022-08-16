Question: I have a child that will be turning 15 years old pretty soon. We farm for a living, what are some of the rules and requirements for a farm permit to drive? 

Answer: For those who qualify, there is a restricted farm license. A person who meets the requirements of this restricted license may operate a motor vehicle only during daylight hours and only within a radius of 40 miles of the parent’s or guardian’s farmhouse. There are no exceptions for driving to/from school or any other non-farm use.

