Sgt Jesse Grabow

Sgt. Jesse Grabow of the Minnesota State Patrol 

Question: Is it legal for farmers to load hay on a state highway? Our neighbor bales several miles of state highway ditches.  To load the round bales he drives down the highway with a pickup and bale wagon.  His son is in the ditch with a tractor and loader.  The son gets a bale on the loader and driving perpendicular to the road drives up the ditch and puts the bale on the bale wagon.  The son with the loader stops with his front wheels on the shoulder of the road and puts the bale on the trailer.   The bale wagon is stopped on the state highway in the lane of traffic so the bale can be loaded.  Is this legal? 

Answer: This would not be safe or legal. The loading would need to take place off the highway. With harvest season upon us, this is a great reminder that we all need to share the road. 

