Sgt Jesse Grabow

Sgt. Jesse Grabow of the Minnesota State Patrol 

Question: Why are so many vehicles allowed to be on Minnesota roads with only a rear license plate? This seems to be especially true of late model expensive makes (Tesla, Audi, Mercedes, BMW, etc.). Isn’t the lack of a front plate a primary offense and the vehicle therefore subject to a traffic stop? I see more and more of this every day and it seems like an entitled group of drivers feel they are above the law. 

Answer: Minnesota law requires two license plates on a vehicle. There are some vehicles that are allowed to display only one license plate: motorcycles; a dealer’s vehicle or vehicle in-transit; a collector’s vehicle with a pioneer, classic car, collector, or street rod license; a vehicle that is of model year 1972 or earlier (not registered as a collector vehicle), and is used for general transportation purpose.

