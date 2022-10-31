Over the month of September, the Isle Police Department responded to nearly 300 calls for assistance. Below are summaries of two notable calls.
On Friday, Sept. 16, an Isle officer responded to a fight between two juveniles at a parking lot of Isle High School. According to reports, the fight was over $20, which was found by the victim and turned in to be claimed. Two juveniles approached the juvenile who turned in the money, asking what had been done with it. Reportedly, the victim was then struck in the face three times with a closed fist. The reporting officer noted slight bruising and swelling on the victim’s face and was attended to by EMS attending the football game. According to reports, the alleged perpetrator left before the officer arrived and couldn’t be tracked due to turning off their cell phone. In the summary of the call, it was noted the report was forwarded to the county for prosecution.
An area business was nearly scammed out of $3,500 the night of Sept. 29; it was reported to law enforcement Sept. 30. An individual, posing as someone from corporate, contacted the night manager of a local business, claiming a check to upgrade the business’ equipment did not go through. The individual, according to reports, was able to provide enough information to the night manager to pass convincingly as the corporate entity. Because the check allegedly did not go through, the individual told the night manager to provide $3,500 in cash in order to keep the equipment order on-schedule. After preparing to bring the money to Mora, where the specified drop site was, the night manager called the supervisor to confirm, who told the manager not to proceed.
Scammers can be sophisticated and convincing. If you’ve fallen for a scam, report it to the local law enforcement. Your report can help others from falling victim to the same thing. For more information, go to https://www.usa.gov/stop-scams-frauds.
