On Sunday, Oct. 23, at approximately 3:14 p.m., the Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Office received a call regarding an ATV crash; it was reported that three people were injured, including two children and an adult. Upon arrival, deputies provided medical care to the children, who were flown to Children’s Hospital from the scene.
A press release from Chief Deputy Kyle Burton reported a preliminary investigation revealed the ATV was being driven by the father of the two children, identified as Travis Stokes, age 29. According to the release, Stokes was on his private property when he lost control of the ATV and struck some trees; all three riders were ejected from the ATV. Stokes did not appear to have any serious injuries. Drug and alcohol use were not suspected in the accident; none of the riders were wearing helmets at the time of the crash.
Burton stated helmets are not required on private property, according to law. Helmets are always encouraged, as they help mitigate serious injuries should a crash occur. Minnesota law does stipulate that all ATV operators and passengers under 18 need to wear an approved helmet while operating an ATV on any public land, frozen water or road right of way.
At time of press release, no further information was known of the current condition of the two injured riders.
Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Minnesota DNR, Milaca Fire, Life Link II and North Air Care.
