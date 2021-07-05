On June 24, 2021 at approximately 3:53 PM Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office responded to the ATV trailhead on the 24000 block of Co Rd 2 in Roosevelt Township for an ATV crash with injuries. On arrival deputies located the victim, Suzanne Carlson, age 52 of Maple Grove, MN. Carlson and other riders had stopped for a break at the trailhead and when Carlson began driving again, she rapidly accelerated and was thrown from the ATV. Carlson was not wearing a helmet. The ATV was described as a 600cc 2021 CF Moto. The severity level of Carlson’s injuries were unknown and North Memorial Air Care transported her from the scene.
North Ambulance assisted Crow Wing County Deputies at the scene.
