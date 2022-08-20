Porcelain berry fruit

Porcelain berry has a distinctive speckled berry, with widely variable coloring ranging from blue, pink, purple, and cream.

Porcelain berry (Ampelopsis brevipedunculata) is a vigorous, deciduous, woody vine in the grape family (Vitaceae) that climbs via tendrils to grow up to 20 feet. It was introduced to the United States from its native range of temperate Asia as a landscape plant in the 1870s. Since then, porcelain berry has become widespread on the East Coast and is a particular problem in the southeastern states. It is slowly spreading westward and has been found scattered throughout Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Iowa. In Minnesota, porcelain berry has been found naturalizing in Rice and Ramsey counties.

Though related to native grapevines, there are identifiers to distinguish between the two plants. Porcelain berry has alternate and simple leaves that have coarsely toothed margins that can be either heart-shaped or deeply lobed with 3-5 divisions. The undersides of the leaves and new wood have small hairs. The fruits of this plant are shiny berries that mature throughout September and October in Minnesota; the berries vary in color ranging from blue, pink, purple, and cream.  

