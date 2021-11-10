The Northern Lights made an appearance late on Wednesday, Nov. 3 and the early hours of Thursday, Nov. 4. Tara Oberfeld took this photo on her iPhone 11 Pro using night mode around 2 a.m. on Thursday. “The movement in the sky caught my attention,” said Oberfeld. “I then watched the sky dance until about 3:15. It was incredible!”
