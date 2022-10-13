author_bonnie _paulsen.jpg

Minnesota author Bonnie Paulsen was invited to read portions of her book “Liddy Lou’s Summer of Wild Hair” to primary-school aged students at Onamia Elementary School last week.

 Photo by Bob Statz

On Friday, Oct. 7, first-time author Bonnie Paulsen of Maple Grove paid a visit to the Onamia Elementary School where she shared excerpts from her book “Liddy Lou’s Summer of Wild Hair” with mostly primary grade students.

In her liner notes, Paulsen states that her book is a “sweet story about a fierce little girl named Liddy Lou who hates to have her wild, curly and unruly hair combed. One June day, she declares her independence, stating that she and her hair  are going on summer vacation and that she isn’t going to groom her hair for the whole summer. Her family in concerned, but Liddy Lou is adamant about not combing or washing her hair, a practice that leads to all manner of things getting caught in her hair, some of them fantastic. But then September rolls around and school starts again and the fierce and independent Liddy Lou is faced with a decision.”

