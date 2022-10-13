On Friday, Oct. 7, first-time author Bonnie Paulsen of Maple Grove paid a visit to the Onamia Elementary School where she shared excerpts from her book “Liddy Lou’s Summer of Wild Hair” with mostly primary grade students.
In her liner notes, Paulsen states that her book is a “sweet story about a fierce little girl named Liddy Lou who hates to have her wild, curly and unruly hair combed. One June day, she declares her independence, stating that she and her hair are going on summer vacation and that she isn’t going to groom her hair for the whole summer. Her family in concerned, but Liddy Lou is adamant about not combing or washing her hair, a practice that leads to all manner of things getting caught in her hair, some of them fantastic. But then September rolls around and school starts again and the fierce and independent Liddy Lou is faced with a decision.”
The decision Liddy and her family makes is part of the book one will have to discover upon reading the entire story.
Paulsen said she has had a love of reading since she was very small, saying that she read to herself and to her children. She said she also participated in story hour at her local library, enjoying particularly the books that made children laugh.
Paulsen has a Doctorate of Nursing Practice (DNP) in trans-cultural nursing, and has spent most of her career in public or community health nursing.
