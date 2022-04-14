Fourteen Minnesota counties now have confirmed cases of the highly pathogenic avian influenza
While no cases have yet been reported in Mille Lacs County, several neighboring counties in Central Minnesota now have confirmed cases, including four large commercial operations in Morrison County.
As of April 11, four Morrison County commercial turkey operations have reported H5N1 cases. The turkey farms have flock inventories of 52,000, 34,000, 27,675 sand 105,335.
According to the Minnesota Board of Animal Health, the first cases of H5N1 in Minnesota were confirmed on March 28 in Meeker, Mower, Stearns, Lac Qui Parle and Kandiyohi counties. While the flock in Mower County is a backyard with mixed species and a total of 17 birds, the four other counties all involve commercial turkey farms. The number of turkeys on the farms vary, too, with 289,000 on the farm in Meeker County, 24,000 in Stearns, 23,000 in Lac Qui Parle and 40,000 in Kandiyohi. Cases have also been confirmed in Dodge, Becker, LeSueur, Swift, Waseca, Otter Tail, Renville and Big Stone Counties. Altogether, a total of 1,373,664 domestic birds have been infected.
In addition, the Minnesota legislature has approved use of the agricultural emergency account to help address the Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) response in Minnesota. The amendment received near unanimous support in both the Senate and House.
Gov. Walz signed the bill into law Friday to advance the state’s continued efforts to control and contain HPAI in Minnesota. The legislation includes $1 million in funding for emergency response activities, including disease surveillance and purchasing testing supplies, as well as provisions to protect the privacy of farmers and flock owners who seek mental health care.
“We appreciate our state legislators moving quickly to provide the support our poultry industry needs to help control the spread of HPAI,” said Minnesota Farm Bureau President Dan Glessing. “The needs for both commercial and backyard flocks to respond quickly to HPAI is important, and the funding provided today gives those impacted the resources they need.”
“At this time, we think the infection is being spread by wild birds,” said Dr. Carol Cordona, a professor at the University of Minnesota College of Veterinary Medicine.
“Keeping wild birds from being attracted to your small flocks is one of the best things you can do,” she said.
Ways that can help keep wild birds away include filling in puddles that appear from snow melting with gravel, making sure that any spilled food gets picked right away and that the domesticated birds are fed either indoors or under netting, Cordona said.
Cordona encourages people who have flocks to take advantage of the technologies that were learned during the pandemic to visit with people virtually rather than in person.
As a general precaution, Cordona recommends people, whether bird owners or people in the public, to avoid direct contact with wild birds whenever that is possible. Wild birds can still be infected, even if they don’t look sick, she said.
Cordona said signs of avian influenza illness in birds include sudden death, being quieter than normal and laying down for longer periods.
“We’ve heard that people have seen respiratory, sort of gargling, wet sounds happening. Sometimes neurological signs, so that birds may appear to have twisted necks, or they are unable to stand,” she said.
When it comes to avian influenza, Cordona said that there are lot of different strains in Minnesota, since the state is home to a large population of wild birds. The particular strain that is causing outbreaks across the United States is descendant of the 2015 virus, she said.
Once an outbreak has been detected, the entire flock is euthanized.
“A virus outside a host, which in this case is birds, doesn’t live very long, so we get rid of susceptible hosts in order to protect the next farm,” Cordona said.
Little risk to humans
Because humans are not closely related to birds, Cordona said the risk for a human to become infected is much lower. Humans are also usually protected from coming into direct contact with large infections, she said. “That’s why we don’t anticipate seeing any cases of avian influenza in the U.S.,” she said.
One thing Cordona has found that consumers often get confused about that they assume that whenever there is a highly pathogenic avian influenza in the United States, that the poultry is unsafe to eat. However, birds that have tested positive for the avian influenza are not processed for slaughter. Meat that is sent to the processing plant is also thoroughly checked to make sure it’s safe for human consumption.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.