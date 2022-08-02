Don’t let the fear of a little itch keep you out of the lake this summer. This article will help you identify things to look out for at the lake, steps you can take to help prevent “swimmers itch,” and ways to treat it if it does end up finding you.

Swimmer’s itch is an itchy rash that can occur after you go swimming or wading outdoors. The rash usually looks like reddish pimples or blisters. The rash can appear within minutes, or even days later. Swimmer’s itch is caused by an allergic reaction to parasites that burrow into your skin while you’re swimming or wading in warm water.

