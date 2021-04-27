Congratulations to Onamia Math Teacher Diane Schmaltz who was honored from Education Minnesota, Central with an Outstanding Leadership Award last week. Pictured is Schmaltz with Mr. Larry Laughery, Onamia Social Studies teacher.
