Bagonegiizhig, Zachary Simon Smith, 29-year-old resident of Minneapolis, MN passed away on July 15, 2021. Visitation will begin at 8 PM on Sunday, July 18, 2021, at the District 1 Community Center on the Mille Lacs Reservation. A Funeral Ceremony will be held at 10 AM on Monday, July 19, 2021, at the District 1 Community Center on the Mille Lacs Reservation with Obizaan officiating. Interment will be in the Faith Lutheran Cemetery in Isle, MN. Arrangements are with the Shelley Funeral Chapel of Onamia.
Bagonegiizhig, Zack enjoyed hanging out with his friends, long walks to beautiful Minnesota views. He loved long talks and conversations with his loved ones. Zack had a great sense of humor and was always cracking jokes and clowning around. Most of all he loved spending time with his son, Oden.
He is survived by his son, Oden Zachary Smith; siblings, Kelsey, Sandra, Sammy, and Charlie Smith; nephew, LeRoy; cousins, Nikki, Stefanie, Missy, Makaia, Mia; aunt, Chris; great aunt, Edna Day; and other family members, Kaw-lija, Kalil.
Zack was preceded in death by his mother, Carrie Smith; father, Arnold Sayers; sister, Jenni Smith; grandmother, Char Smith; grandfather, Sam Smith.
