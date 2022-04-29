To the Editor:
We appreciate the recent letter to the editor from Mr. Jackson which included several questions that we wanted to help answer because we know many people in Mille Lac County may have similar questions.
The recent court ruling regarding the Mille Lacs Band reservation is very significant for Indian people but is likely to have only minimal impact on non-Native Americans living within the reservation. To better understand it, let’s look at the ruling more closely:
What did the court ruling “do,” and what did it not do?
Perhaps the simplest way to think about the ruling is that it did nothing to change ownership of any land. What the ruling did is affirm that the boundaries of the Mille Lacs reservation remain what they were as described in the 1855 Treaty. Within those boundaries, a majority of the land is no longer owned by the Band. Some is privately owned by Mille Lacs County residents. Some is public land owned by the county or the State of Minnesota. Some is held in trust for the Band by the federal government (known as “trust land”) and some is owned directly by the Band, upon which the Band pays property taxes (known as “fee land”).
The point is, the ruling didn’t change ownership of any of the land. What it did is affirm the area within which the Band has the authority to regulate Band members. With limited exceptions, the Band has no authority to zone, tax, arrest or regulate non-Indians within the reservation. But the court affirmation of the reservation boundary is still very important to the Band because it does impact the Band’s ability to exercise authority over Band members.
What is the impact of the ruling for non-Indians living on or near the reservation?
With that as a baseline of understanding, it is easier to understand the answers to Mr. Jackson’s other questions. For non-Indians living on or near the reservation, very little will change.
The existing local governments, including Mille Lacs County and the cities of Onamia, Isle and Wahkon, will all continue to operate as they have and provide the same services to their constituents - be they Band members or non-Indians. Elected officials, from the local school boards to mayors, city councils, and the county board, will all continue to represent their constituents. Mille Lacs County residents still fall under the authority of these local government units for zoning, licensing and permitting needs. Services like road maintenance, snow removal and other infrastructure-related services also remain the responsibility of the local government units. From a public safety standpoint, the County Sheriff’s Office and local fire and EMS services will continue to operate as they always have.
It is important to note that the Court has not yet ruled on the scope of the Band’s law enforcement authority within the Reservation. However, there is much existing case law, including a recent United States Supreme Court decision, that sheds light on the scope of tribal law enforcement authority. It is well established that, with one very limited exception involving crimes of domestic violence committed against Indians, tribes do not have criminal jurisdiction over non-Indians—that is, tribes cannot prosecute non-Indians for criminal offenses in tribal courts. Tribal police can investigate criminal activity on their reservations but must turn over non-Indian offenders to federal, state or local authorities that have authority to prosecute them.
The Band is hopeful that, when the Court defines the precise scope of its law enforcement authority within the Mille Lacs Reservation, it will help strengthen the Band’s existing cooperative relationship with federal, state, county and local law enforcement agencies and prevent a repeat of the law enforcement crisis it faced from 2016 to 2018 when the County terminated the previous law enforcement agreement. This should benefit all residents of the County and the Reservation, Indian and non-Indian alike.
Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.