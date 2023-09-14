Bethesda Lutheran Church in Malmo had a service project during the month of August to collect band instruments for Isle Schools. 

Realizing many folks had instruments in closets that were no longer being used, or had friends or relatives with them, Bethesda gathered about 20 instruments and $400 towards any refurbishing.  

  

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.