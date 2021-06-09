Barbara Chandonnet, 80, was born Sept. 25, 1939, and passed away April 24, 2020 from her long battle with cancer.
She is procedded in death by her husband Tom Chandonnet, sister Nancy Lucas and son-in-law Kim Rime.
Survived by her children Robert (Judy) Chandonnet, Pamela Rime and Michelle (Loran) Chandonnet and many grandchildren and great grandchildren.
There will be a service held for Barb at Sacred Heart Church in Wahkon on June 19, at 11:00 a.m. Luncheon following at Wahkon Inn. Come join us celebrate her life.
