An issue that wasn’t even on anyone’s radar or even on the City of Isle’s monthly agenda last month for that matter, made its way front and center at the May Isle City Council meeting.
When it was time for the airport commission department report at last months meeting, the agenda read “did not meet” which the Council took to mean there would be no report. Enter airport committee member Don Dahlen who preceded to take up 20 minutes of the Council’s time discussing various issues, including a proposed placement of fencing near and between airport hangers with some of that fencing designed to be on city-owned property.
Discussion followed at the last meeting and records show the council took no action for or against fencing to be erected on city property.
Enter a local resident, Tony Brumm, who owns a hanger at the city airport along with property adjacent to the airport property where he operates a business.
Brumm was allowed to speak to the Council on behalf of what he claimed was an honest mistake when he erected over 400 feet of fencing around his property, a little over 11 feet of which happened to be on city property.
He claimed he had talked to airport committee members and they told him it was okay to put up the fencing where he did, which led to back and forth discussion with the Isle Council about the legality of erecting such a structure on city property.
After lengthy interaction between the Council and Mr. Brumm, the Council reminded Brumm that the Council, not the airport committee, has the final say in matters such as building on city property. The Council finally decided that the 11 feet of fence that was on city property must be taken down as per city ordinance.
In an addendum to the issues surrounding the local airport located east of Isle, Mayor Ernie Frie went on record saying, “I look at the airport as a big piece of property with very little use.” He said that property could be repurposed for what he said is a much-needed housing development that could serve the needs of the city and add tax revenue to the city.
In other action by the Council, that body unanimously voted to expand the City’s current two-year mayoral term to four years, which would be the same term as Council members.
Also, after the final reading of the repealing of the city’s lodging tax at the May meeting, that tax will become extinct as of May 11.
The Council also had the first reading of an Ordinance that will remind over 400 home owners and businesses in the City that they will be contacted about the ensuing installation of a new water-meter reading system at each residence and that fines will be assessed to those who do not comply with these new installations.
During police chief Mark Reichel’s report, he mention the condition of the vehicles in his department and asked the Council to consider the purchase of a new vehicle with his estimated cost of nearly $37,000. The majority of the Council voted to allow Chief Reichel to pursue bidding on such a vehicle, with Mayor Frie voting no to that motion, saying, he felt that the planned repair work on one of their vehicles would bring the fleet up to par and that if they consider purchasing another vehicle, they ought to look for a used one.
In the Isle Municipal Liquor Store report, Muni manager Nikki Johann said plans were in place for a soft opening of the bar portion of the store during the fishing opener weekend and that the grand re-opening of the bar would take place on May 18.
The fire department announced the hiring of Patricia Kingsly as their newest firefighter on their staff.
The Council also mentioned that Clean-up Day is scheduled for June 4 from 12:30 to 3 p.m. Citizens of Isle may bring in acceptable throw-away items to the city bus garage and have them discarded for a fee.
As for the various infrastructure projects taking place citywide, the sewer lines scheduled for installation from Father Hennepin State Park and from the city’s Industrial Park are on schedule, except for the fact that additional testing must be done by and environmental engineer before moving on with the program at the state park.
City engineer Tim Ramerth reported that the new water-metering project which was supposed to begin installation in June, may be delayed because of shortage of the meters.
He also said that a date has not yet been set for the demolition of the old water tower in downtown Isle.
