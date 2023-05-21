news.messenger@apgecm.com 

Heading into the second year of pairing the Onamia and Isle High baseball squads, the newly formed Mille Lacs Raiders, along with their head coach Tyler Soderstrom, had reason to be optimistic, since they were returning a mostly veteran team for the spring of 2023. Indeed, seven of the nine starters from last season, including Thomas Schleis, Eric Pederson, Cole Dangers, Sam Hebeisen, Jacob Gallion, Creedon Spengler and TJ Remer were on deck to take the field for the Raiders this spring.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.