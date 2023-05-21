Front: Creedon Spengler, Jacob Gallion, Chase Calander, Sam Hebeisen, Gabe Honek and Justus Spengler. Row two: Josiah Mueller, Thomas Schleis, Eric Pederson, Landyn Remer and Carter Adickes. Top Row: Coach Jason Runyan, Eric Harringon, Cole Dangers, TJ Remer, Matt Larson and Coach Tyler Soderstrom.
Heading into the second year of pairing the Onamia and Isle High baseball squads, the newly formed Mille Lacs Raiders, along with their head coach Tyler Soderstrom, had reason to be optimistic, since they were returning a mostly veteran team for the spring of 2023. Indeed, seven of the nine starters from last season, including Thomas Schleis, Eric Pederson, Cole Dangers, Sam Hebeisen, Jacob Gallion, Creedon Spengler and TJ Remer were on deck to take the field for the Raiders this spring.
Much of the optimism for the Raiders during pre-season also centered around the fact that they were planning on having some real depth on the mound with at least four talented starting pitchers, including Isle senior Jacob Gallion, Onamia junior Eric Pederson, Onamia junior Thomas Schleis and Isle freshman Sam Hebeisen.
Another positive vibe for Mille Lacs was the return of several prolific hitters, including Sam Hebeisen, who last season as an eighth grader, hit for average earning him all-conference honors. Pederson also hit for average last year and began this spring with several four-hit games.
The Raiders most important position they needed to fill this season was catcher, since they lost to graduation Daniel Miller, who was not only a talented receiver and team leader behind the plate, but could hit for power and average and at times was solid when he was given the chance to pitch. So the Raiders were looking for a young man to step forward to handle the throws of their talented core of pitchers. In the early going, the catching duties were to have been assigned to TJ Remer, but as of mid-May, this is still a work in progress.
The Raiders were snowed out of the first nine scheduled games during the first three weeks of April and took the field for the first time on April 25 against conference foe Braham, a team that knocked them out of section play last season. The Raiders put up a strong opening-day performance against the Bombers, but lost, 4-3.
Mille Lacs then went on to lose their first six outings, before, in early May, sweeping the East Central Eagles in a double-header which included a five-inning no-hitter by Gallion. They followed that with a split with the usually tough Great River rivals, the Rush City Tigers. That gave Mille Lacs three GRC wins so far with tough games left against Pine City, Hinckley/Finlayson and Braham to round out the regular schedule.
So, entering the third week of May, the Raiders had an overall record of 4-8 but, more importantly, they were improving as the season progressed, which ought to bode well as they enter post-season, starting the final week of May.
(0) comments
