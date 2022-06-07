Approximately 36,000 units of red blood cells are needed every day in the U.S. according to the American Red Cross. Although an estimated 38% of the U.S. population is eligible to donate blood at any given time, less than 10% of those eligible actually donate.
Donating blood is easy. The actual procedure to donate blood takes under ten minutes, and the whole process of registering, screening, donating, and a few minutes of rest afterward usually takes just over one hour. One hour, for one blood donation, may help to save up to three lives.
Every day, blood donors help people of all ages. Every two seconds, someone in the U.S. needs blood. Blood goes to people who have chronic diseases, or have suffered an accident or burns, patients undergoing heart surgery and other organ transplants, people battling cancer, and many others, including those suffering from traumatic injuries.
The average red blood cell transfusion for a patient is approximately three units. The need for one individual can grow to as large as 100 units of blood for victims with severe injuries like those from car accidents.
When you donate blood, only about one pint of blood is collected. The average adult has approximately 10 pints of blood, and after donating, your body makes new blood to replenish what is lost. If you drink plenty of liquids, your body will replace lost fluids within a few hours. It will take a few days to replace all of your red and white blood cells.
There are many misconceptions regarding eligibility to donate blood. Whether you have recently traveled abroad, gotten a new tattoo, are taking medications, or have high blood pressure or high cholesterol, you are likely to still be eligible to donate.
Lastly, the COVID-19 vaccine does not disqualify you from giving blood. The Red Cross is following guidance provided by the FDA regarding donation after vaccine. Bring your vaccine card to verify which vaccine you received and the dates given. In most cases, there is no deferral time for individuals who received a COVID-19 vaccine as long as they are symptom free and feeling well at the time of donation.
Mille Lacs Health System will be hosting a Blood Drive on Friday, June 24, from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Holy Cross Center in Onamia (on the MLHS campus). If you are interested in donating blood, you must make an appointment.
To make an appointment, call MLHS Blood Drive Host Laurie at 320-532-2500.
Lakes Jam 2022 takes place June 23-25 at Brainerd International Raceway.
Eighties rock groups Kix, Warrant and… yes… Tesla, will play the main stage Thursday, June 23. On Friday, concert goers will hear headliner Jon Pardi at 10 p.m. and Cole Swindell will headline Saturday at 10 p.m.
The Aitkin Age has two three-day passes with access to general admission area of concert to give away. The only catch is winning them. The Age is asking participants to send us a picture of yourself or you and a group of friends dressed as your favorite musical artist or band. The Age will then post all of the submissions at www.aitkinage.com and ask readers to vote for their favorite photo. Submit photos by emailing with full name and phone number (so we can notify you) to news.age@apgecm.com or drop entries off at the Age office located at 213 Minnesota Ave., Aitkin.
Voting will take place from May 27 through June 10.
