MLHS Head lice.jpg

According to the CDC, somewhere between six and 12 million U.S. children between the ages of three and 11 years old are affected with head lice every year. The number of cases typically peaks during the back-to-school time and again after the holidays. Yes, if one family member brings it home, it can easily spread throughout the rest of the household.

Head lice are typically discovered after a person experiences excessive itchiness. The itchiness or irritation is caused by the lice biting and feeding on the host’s blood. There can also be a sensation of tingling with the hairs moving from the movement of lice. A rash along the hairline can also be common. Lice prefer the areas behind the ears, and the base of the hairline along the neck. Lice are also most active at night, so irritations will likely increase later in the day.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.